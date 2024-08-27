Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A Taste of Times is officially open at Times Waimalu.

The store’s reimagined food area features chicken karaage, wagyu skewers, bentos, sushi, desserts and more.

Wagyu sushi plate lunches and skewers (one, two, five or 10) are available. High-quality U.S. beef is cut and skewered in a special way to maximize flavor.

Customers can order chicken karaage by the pound ($11.99) or by the plate ($13.99). Choose from flavors like curry, shoyu, black pepper, yakiniku and mango habanero.

Check the variety of bentos and sushi — the ahi poke combo bowls ($7.99) are a good deal — along with desserts like dorayaki and crepe cakes ($6.49 for two). There’s also an expanded snack section with more treats that are imported from Japan.

For updates, check out Times Supermarkets’ Instagram (@timessupermarkets).

Fit for a queen

To honor Queen Liliuokalani’s 186th birthday, Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach is inviting patrons to don their favorite muumuu and join the hotel for its Queen’s Tea event on Sept. 1.

Guests are invited to create one-of-a-kind hairpieces or boutonnieres made out of the queen’s favorite flower, pua kalanu, at a sustainable floral bar hosted by Eco Mindful.

In addition, there will be a floral backdrop for photo-ops, fresh lei available for purchase and special tea offerings with Liliuokalani’s favorite tea, Earl Grey Crème.

Exclusive beverage offerings include an iced ube milk tea ($10) and the Diplomatic Discussion ($21). The latter boasts Martin Miller’s gin, cream Earl Grey tea, lemon, lavender, honey, egg white and Peychaud’s bitters.

Reservations can be made through opentable.com (search Veranda – Moana Surfrider: The Queen’s Tea.)

Blast from the past

Sheraton Princess Kaiulani pays a culinary tribute to old-school Hawaii with its Throwback Alley Pop-ups. There is a new menu featured every month with dishes showcasing local diner faves made with locally sourced ingredients and exclusive housemade sauces and seasonings. Patrons can indulge in a delectable main dish, side and a refreshing signature nonalcoholic beverage.

September’s Throwback Alley Pop-up takes place Sept. 6 and 20 and its menu includes a chicken cutlet complemented by brown gravy, loco-style fried rice and mac salad, and a kukui chicken waffle dog with a spicy maple butter.

It’ll also have beverages for sale, including a lemon peel plantation iced tea ($6) or a Green River slushie ($6). There will also be Ice Pops Frozen Treats available in an assortment of flavors for $5.

This event’s goal is to share the exceptional skills of the hotel’s culinary team while providing a unique dining experience that resonates with both locals and visitors.

Visit marriott.com or follow along on Instagram (@sheratonpk).

Love you a ‘lox’

Fin’s Bagels (3110 Winam Ave.) specializes in bagels that are hand-rolled and boiled in New York and then shipped frozen to Hawaii and are baked to order.

While the biz’s bestselling item is the everything bagel, it also boasts other delicious options, including plain, sesame, cinnamon raisin, blueberry and Asiago.

Customers can enjoy the bagels with classic and creative spreads. The lox is created from sustainably caught fish that’s cured in house using the Fin’s Bagel’s signature recipes. The cream cheese selection includes furikake, tobiko limu, roasted garlic, banana caramel, chipotle honey and other fun combos.

The biz also has a few popular dishes as well. The Fin’s Bagel includes a choice of house-cured fish (salmon, ahi, mahi, ono or smoked fish salad), tomato, onion, cucumber, dill, capers and cream cheese. Meanwhile, the Rise ’N Shine includes a choice of bacon, Spam or sausage with two eggs and cheddar cheese. Lastly, the kiawe-smoked brisket boasts tomato, red onion, Swiss cheese, local sprouts and chimichurri butter.

Visit finsbagels.com.