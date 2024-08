On the Move: Richard Elliott

Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort has appointed Richard Elliott as the resort’s new general manager. His career spans over two dec­ades with Hyatt. He previously served as general manager at Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach and subsequently as general manager of Park Hyatt St. Kitts. He has held various roles across the brand’s portfolio of properties, spanning Hyatt Regency Chicago; Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort, Spa &Casino; and Grand Hyatt Baha Mar.

