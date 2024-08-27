Keep your gut healthy to avoid IBD

ROCHESTER, Minn. >> A healthy gut helps lower your risk of developing inflammatory diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, a chronic condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract.

Dr. Victor Chedid, a gastroenterologist and IBD expert at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., offers tips to keep your gut healthy and inflammatory diseases at bay.

He recommends a four-pronged approach:

>> Nutrition: Try to eat a well-balanced Mediterranean-style diet that includes plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts and seeds, and olive oil. Chedid recommends eating 30 to 40 grams of fiber daily. He says this type of diet provides a lot of antioxidants and fewer foods that cause inflammation.

>> Exercise/healthy lifestyle: Aim to incorporate regular exercise into your routine. The type of exercise can vary by person.

>> Mental health: It’s important to maintain your mental health and well-being, given the many interactions between the gut and the brain. For example, people who have been through childhood trauma or who have many other stressors in their lives may experience gastrointestinal symptoms or conditions, including irritable bowel syndrome, functional dyspepsia, pelvic floor dysfunction or constipation.

>> Water intake: Aim to drink 64 ounces of water daily. This helps prevent constipation and ensures your organs are well nourished. It is particularly important in hot climates, where dehydration can be an issue.

“Paying attention to all these factors is essential for maintaining gut health,” Chedid says.

For those dealing with IBD, gut health is particularly important. There are two main types of IBD: Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

IBD is a global disease with six to eight million cases worldwide. Its prevalence is on the rise in African countries, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.

Diarrhea and rectal bleeding are common symptoms, and some people are embarrassed to seek medical care. But while there is no cure for IBD, a variety of treatments can help patients achieve remission. These include anti-inflammatory drugs, immune system suppressors, biologics, antibiotics and surgery.