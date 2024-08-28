Body of missing diver found near Makapuu

The body of a missing diver was found at about 5:40 p.m. today on Oahu’s east side.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a missing diver in waters in the area known as Alan Davis beach near Makapuu.

Lifeguards recovered the 50-year-old man about a quarter mile offshore, and brought him to shore, according to a spokeswoman for the Emergency Services Department and Ocean Safety.

Despite efforts by first responders onshore to resuscitate the man by performing CPR, he was pronounced dead at the scene.