New lifeguard tower installed at Kalama Beach Park in Kailua

City officials this morning held a blessing for Oahu’s newest lifeguard tower at Kalama Beach Park in Kailua.

The new tower will be staffed with five full-time lifeguards, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to provide more coverage for the popular, 2.5-mile shoreline along Kailua Bay.

The latest addition comes about a year after another lifeguard tower was installed at Kahe Point Beach Park, known to most as Electric Beach, in Waianae, due to its growing popularity.

Kurt Lager, acting director of Honolulu Ocean Safety, said Kailua was one of several beaches on Oahu that needed more lifeguard coverage.

“This tower is going to save lives,” said Lager. “Yesterday, we had multiple rescues, one of them being a near-drowning. With this tower being here, we will be able to make preventative actions and be at-scene on rescues.”

Over the last five years, lifeguards stationed at Kailua Beach Park responded to more than 500 emergency calls, he said. Roughly 20% of them were on the Kalama side.

On Tuesday, before the tower opened, a 40-year-old man was rescued from a rip current in the area and was taken to the hospital after swallowing water. Mobile lifeguards stood by in the area for the rest of the day, and rescued three more swimmers, including a child.

The next tower at Kailua Beach is about a mile away, near the Kaelepulu Canal. Another one is stationed at the other end, near the boat ramp.

Honolulu City Councilperson Esther Kia‘aina, who helped secure funding for the tower in last year’s budget, was pleased with the addition.

The $400,000 cost includes the purchase and installation of the tower, rescue gear, medical supplies, staff and an all-terrain vehicle.

Kia‘aina said many local families go to Kalama Beach and had been asking for a lifeguard station there. She swims there, as well, and knows how rough it can be on certain days.

The beach has also become increasingly popular among visitors who are looking for parking.

“It will alleviate the burden on lifeguards stationed at Kailua Beach Park from covering this large area,” she said, “improve response times and ensure greater peace of mind for local families and visitors who enjoy Kalama Beach.”

“Our Honolulu Ocean Safety Department is stepping up like never before, making sure that everyone who enjoys our beaches feels secure and protected in our waters,” said Mayor Rick Blangiardi in a news release. “Our commitment to public safety is unwavering, and we’re dedicated to bringing this heightened level of care and vigilance to every beach across the island, so residents and visitors can enjoy our beautiful shores with peace of mind.”