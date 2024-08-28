Tropical Storm Gilma continues to weaken as it approaches islands

Tropical Storm Gilma continues to lose strength as it moves closer to the Hawaiian Islands. As of 5 a.m. today, Gilma was located about 615 miles east of Hilo, moving west at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predict that Gilma will continue on a west to west-northwest track over the next few days, with its remnants potentially reaching the Hawaiian Islands by Friday. Tropical-storm-force winds currently extend up to 70 miles from Gilma’s center, primarily to the north.

Although the storm is expected to weaken to a remnant low by Friday, it could still bring heavy rainfall to parts of Hawaii from Friday through Saturday, weather officials said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Hector remains active in the East Pacific, approximately 1,450 miles east of Hilo. At 5 a.m., Hector was moving west at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Gradual weakening is expected over the next few days, and Hector is likely to become a remnant low by Thursday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the storm’s center.

Additionally, Tropical Storm Hone is continuing its westward journey, passing well north of Johnston Atoll. As of 5 a.m. today, the storm was located about 685 miles west of Honolulu, moving at 8 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center.

Hone is expected to gradually weaken over the next couple of days, potentially becoming a post-tropical low by Friday. The storm’s tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

A high-pressure ridge far north of the Hawaiian Islands will maintain moderate to locally breezy tradewinds through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. A weak disturbance moving through the islands is expected to bring increased moisture and more frequent tradewind showers to all islands in the coming days.

As Tropical Storms Gilma and Hector continue their westward approach, significant weakening is forecast, the NWS said. However, these systems are expected to contribute to additional periods of wet weather across the islands from Friday through Sunday. Residents should prepare for the possibility of heavy rain and gusty winds during this time.