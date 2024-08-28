Schofield soldier faces 3 charges in pregnant wife’s disappearance

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 28-year-old Schofield Barracks soldier, who is the husband of a missing 19-year-old pregnant woman, is facing three charges, the U.S. Army in Hawaii announced Tuesday in a news release.

But the charges do not include the murder of Mischa Mabeline Kaalohilani Johnson, who grew up in Ewa Beach and was six months pregnant, nor the murder of her unborn daughter, which Johnson’s family members say they were led to believe would be included.

The Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel preferred charges of providing false official statements, obstruction of justice and the production and distribution of child pornography in violation of Articles 107, 131b and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and 14 unnamed specifications against Pfc. Dewayne Arthur Johnson II.

Johnson is being held in pretrial confinement awaiting a preliminary hearing, which is required before charges can be referred for trial by general court-martial, the Army said.

The family said he is being held on Ford Island.

If charges are referred, Johnson will be arraigned, and a military judge will schedule pretrial hearings and a trial.

“We are confident that law enforcement will exhaust all efforts to find Mischa, and the likelihood of additional charges is certainly a possibility as the case develops,” said Michelle McCaskill, Office of Special Trial Counsel spokeswoman.

The family spoke out Thursday on social media in a live video broadcast on Always Always Support Local saying the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division had searched the couple’s Schofield Barracks house and Johnson’s red Ford Mustang and, from the evidence, confirmed with them that the 19-year-old woman is no longer alive.

They shared a list of charges they said Army CID indicated it was pursuing, which included murder and murder of an unborn child.

The family shared a timeline of events.

The family said that the last time Mischa Johnson spoke to her family was July 12 when her mother, Frances Tapiz-Andrian, called her to say she was making cone sushi and meat jun.

On that same day, Johnson sent a text to her husband’s mother, revealing his infidelity.

The family has screen shots of Dewayne Johnson’s July 15 online messages between him and a 17-year-old girl to meet up, but she declines, knowing he is married and his wife is pregnant. The family says there were multiple girls.

Johnson filed a missing- person report with police and military police on Aug. 1, Mischa Johnson’s family says.

On Aug. 2 the family searched for her at Schofield Barracks and in Wahiawa, Waipio and Waipahu.

Hawaii News Now reported that store surveillance videos showed Dewayne Johnson buying tools and cleaning supplies prior to reporting his wife missing.

The family asks for any witnesses who may have seen Johnson, particularly between July 12 and Aug. 1, doing anything suspicious, his red Mustang, or even girls on Instagram who may have encountered him, to contact CID.

Johnson, a Frederick, Md., native, enlisted in 2022 and was assigned to the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks as a cavalry scout in June 2023.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Department of the Army CID continues to ask for the public’s help.

The Army is offering a $10,000 reward for credible information that can lead to Mischa Johnson’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Army CID Pacific Field Office at 808-208-0059 or via cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip.