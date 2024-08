Ciara Kahahane works in the Complex Litigation Division of the state Department of the Attorney General.

An attorney with complex litigation experience is positioned to be the next administrator of state water resources more than a year after controversy related to the Lahaina wildfire led to the reassignment, reinstatement and resignation of a predecessor.

Gov. Josh Green has appointed Ciara Kahahane to be the next first deputy leading the state Commission on Water Resource Management, an appointment subject to approval by the seven-member commission.

Kahahane works in the Complex Litigation Division of the state Department of the Attorney General and is coordinating an ongoing comprehensive review and analysis of the Aug. 8, 2023, Lahaina wildfire by an independent team of experts.

Prior assignments for Kahahane have included work in other divisions of the department, and legal work for the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp., a state agency that helps finance affordable housing. Kahahane is a graduate of Kamehameha Schools Maui, the University of Hawaii at Manoa and the UH William S. Richardson School of Law.

Green called Kahahane a dedicated public servant who can help lead the water resource commission through complex issues. “As last year’s devastating Maui wildfires demonstrated, how we conserve, manage and allocate water is one of the most critical issues state government faces,” he said in a statement.

The commission is charged with protecting and regulating state groundwater and stream water resources under the State Water Code and plans adopted by the commission.

Dawn Chang, commission chair and director of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, said Kahahane’s combination of lineal and cultural connections to West Maui with an understanding of state law and public-trust duties gives Kahahane unique expertise to lead commission staff.

“Her personal and professional experience equips her to address some of the most challenging water issues with cultural sensitivity and adherence to the law,” Chang said in a statement.

State Attorney General Anne Lopez also praised Kahahane in a statement, saying, “Ciara is a remarkable woman and an excellent attorney. Ciara’s intelligence, understanding of the tensions surrounding water rights and usage, and ability to lead will serve her and the people of Hawaii well.”

If Kahahane’s appointment is approved by the commission, she would be available to start Oct. 10. She would take over from Dean Uyeno, who has been acting administrator for close to a year. Before that, Uyeno was the commission’s hydrologic program manager for the stream protection and management branch.

Uyeno was initially made acting administrator after DLNR, to which the commission is attached, reassigned then-Administrator Kaleo Manuel on Aug. 16, 2023, to DLNR’s State Historic Preservation Division.

Manuel had drawn criticism for not quickly approving a request by West Maui Land Co. to divert stream water into company reservoirs for possible use to fight the Lahaina fire, which killed 102 people and caused about $6 billion in damage.

Supporters of Manuel contended that he was unfairly being blamed for doing his job to protect stream water users and that reservoir water was of no use for firefighting because gale-force winds that drove flames across the historic town prevented helicopter air drops.

Green didn’t talk about the controversy in public directly, but he did tell the media that some people had fought against the release of water for fighting fires. He later suggested he could support the reversal of the designation of the West Maui water management area.

Green and Chang had received a copy of a letter from Glenn Tremble, a West Maui Land executive, who wrote that his request to fill the company’s reservoirs with stream water on the day of the fire was delayed about five hours by Manuel, who directed executives to first inquire with a downstream taro farmer.

The Attorney General’s Office began investigating the issue, and on Aug. 15, 2023, requested that Manuel be reassigned to another DLNR division pending the investigation.

Meanwhile, Manuel’s removal had angered Native Hawaiians and conservationists across the state. Support for him was demonstrated at rallies and public meetings, approval of a resolution by the Maui County Council seeking his reinstatement and a lawsuit that challenged his removal.

On Oct. 9, Manuel was reinstated after the Attorney General’s Office’s review, which did not include findings disclosed to the public because a personnel matter was involved.

Then on Dec. 26 it was announced by state Sen. Lorraine Inouye (D, Hilo-­Pepeekeo) that Manuel would leave the job effective Jan. 5.

Inouye, chair of the Senate Committee on Water and Land, said in a news release that Manuel was always fair and balanced in his approach to making water conservation decisions.

“As the CWRM First Deputy, he always kept the ‘Aina, and the water rights of the people of Hawaii front of mind when doing his job,” she said. “His departure is a loss for the State, as he leaves behind an outstanding track record that reflects his unwavering commitment to the people of Hawaii.”

Kahahane, in a statement, said she was grateful and excited to be selected for the job.

“I look forward to learning from the commission’s experienced and dedicated staff as we navigate the complex and sometimes challenging issues related to water in Hawaii,” she said.