Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Thursday, August 29, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

United flight attendants OK strike, but feds get the final say

By Allison Schaefers

Today Updated 12:03 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM United Airlines flight attendant Genelle Jucutan-Puga chanted during the picket. “I’m really, really hoping that United will see that our flight attendants mean business. We need a contract, we needed it yesterday,” Jucutan-Puga said.
1/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

United Airlines flight attendant Genelle Jucutan-Puga chanted during the picket. “I’m really, really hoping that United will see that our flight attendants mean business. We need a contract, we needed it yesterday,” Jucutan-Puga said.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM United Airlines flight attendant Kevin Batey, local executive council president of United Airlines Council 14, led fellow flight attendants in picketing and chanting at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. Union members voted to give the bargaining committee the power to call for a strike.
2/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

United Airlines flight attendant Kevin Batey, local executive council president of United Airlines Council 14, led fellow flight attendants in picketing and chanting at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. Union members voted to give the bargaining committee the power to call for a strike.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Flight attendants participated in a Day of Action picket at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday.
3/3
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Flight attendants participated in a Day of Action picket at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM United Airlines flight attendant Genelle Jucutan-Puga chanted during the picket. “I’m really, really hoping that United will see that our flight attendants mean business. We need a contract, we needed it yesterday,” Jucutan-Puga said.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM United Airlines flight attendant Kevin Batey, local executive council president of United Airlines Council 14, led fellow flight attendants in picketing and chanting at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. Union members voted to give the bargaining committee the power to call for a strike.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Flight attendants participated in a Day of Action picket at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday.