United flight attendants OK strike, but feds get the final say
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
United Airlines flight attendant Genelle Jucutan-Puga chanted during the picket. “I’m really, really hoping that United will see that our flight attendants mean business. We need a contract, we needed it yesterday,” Jucutan-Puga said.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
United Airlines flight attendant Kevin Batey, local executive council president of United Airlines Council 14, led fellow flight attendants in picketing and chanting at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. Union members voted to give the bargaining committee the power to call for a strike.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Flight attendants participated in a Day of Action picket at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday.