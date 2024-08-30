Retired firefighter picked to replace Hamakua-Hilo representative

Matthias Kusch, a retired Hawaii County Fire Department Battalion Chief, has been named by Gov. Josh Green to represent Hamakua-Hilo following the death last month of state Rep. Mark Nakashima.

Nakashima, who died July 11 at the age of 61, represented his district since 2008 and was assured of re-election again after running unopposed in this month’s primary election.

Green’s office described Kusch today as a “coffee and citrus farmer, affordable housing advocate, president of Hilo Bayfront Trails, Windward Planning Commission member and maintains a variety of other business and volunteer ventures.”

Green selected Kusch from three names provided by the Democratic Party and cited Kusch’s background in firefighting that will be valuable in the Legislature.

In a statement, Kusch said, “I am grateful to Governor Green for appointing me to this seat and will do my utmost to uphold the values and deep respect that the late Rep. Nakashima brought to our district. As a former PTA and SCC president of EB deSilva Elementary School in Hilo, our team worked closely with Rep. Nakashima and Sen. (Lorraine) Inouye, (D, Hilo-Pepeekeo), in their successful effort to secure nearly $3 million for classroom and related improvements and design. I have served my community during my career, and this is the next step to continue that service, on a larger canvas.”