Letter: Dems, media leading U.S. into an obvious disaster

If we are a country of the people, for the people and by the people, who selected Kamala Harris to be a candidate for president? Why was there no other Democrat permitted to file or run against Joe Biden? Why is Harris so popular now, when four weeks ago she was a very unpopular vice president? Why is the system, including the news, so bent on reidentifying her as a moderate when she has a history of the opposite?

What is happening today has never happened in the history of our country. It demonstrates that our people are willing to be led into disaster and not question the stupidity of blindly following, of being ill-informed and believing politically motivated news.

Why is the machine so much in control? How can it push out a candidate and select another without the people’s involvement? And why is everyone so quiet about it?

Larry Wilson

Aiea

