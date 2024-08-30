UH women’s soccer team’s skid reaches 4

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The Hawaii women’s soccer team allowed goals on Air Force’s first two shots — both by Mai Mateaki — in a 3-0 loss Thursday during the Outrigger No Ka Oi tournament at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Mateaki scored at 6:33 and 19:14 for the Falcons (3-0). Caeli Sherman added a goal at 50:05.

The Rainbow Wahine (1-4) have not scored during a four-game losing streak. Hawaii’s last goal was scored by Nalani Damacion at 85:41 of a 3-2 season-opening win over Georgia Southern on Aug. 15.

Hawaii will play North Dakota State on Sunday at 4 p.m.