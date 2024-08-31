Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, August 31, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Ex-UH star and Waiakea coach Alika Smith allegedly took money from players’ parents

By Peter Boylan

Today Updated 11:09 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL Justin Alika Pekelo Smith

COURTESY DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

Justin Alika Pekelo Smith