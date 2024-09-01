Wahine rally to beat San Diego in four sets

Hawaii started slowly but picked up more than enough steam in its 11-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 victory Sunday over San Diego in the final match of the season-opening Hawaiian Airlines Wahine Volleyball Classic.

A vocal gathering of 4,687 saw the Wahine improve to 2-0 at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Caylen Alexander led UH with 17 kills. Stella Adeyemi added 11 and Miliana Sylvester pitched in with 10.

San Diego scored the first point in all four sets and dominated the first.

The Toreros hit .421 in the first and if not for six service errors it would have been even worse for UH. The Wahine managed just three kills in 20 swings, with seven hitting errors as the Toreros won easily.

Hawaii bounced back to dominate the second set almost as much as San Diego did the first, but only after the Toreros took a 4-2 lead.

Victoria Leyva entered the match to start the second set, and helped Hawaii with two service aces and three digs.

Alexander came alive in the second set with five kills, and Sylvester added four.

Alexander pounded two kills off the San Diego block when the Toreros battled back to score twice after UH led the third set 23-20.

Tali Hakas finished off the Toreros in the fourth, which Hawaii did not lead until Leyva’s floating service ace made it 11-10.

Kennedy Osunanmi led San Diego with 14 kills and Isabel Clark added 11.