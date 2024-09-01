Las Vegas Advisor: Tropicana’s 2 towers to be imploded Oct. 9

The window was supposed to be Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 for the implosion of the Tropicana’s two remaining towers (the rest of the resort has already been demolished mechanically), but another day has been added and the deed will be done on Oct. 9 at 2:30 a.m. Although the early morning time suggests an understated affair, the implosion will be preceded by a fireworks and drone show. Both towers will come down at the same time, then the site will be cleared and attention turned to the ostensible building of the $1.5 billion stadium for the Las Vegas Athletics.

“DiscoShow”: A new show from the creators of Caesars Palace’s “Absinthe” has opened at The Linq. “DiscoShow” is set in the ‘70s disco era and there are no seats, presumably to facilitate dancing. The name of the showroom bar is 99 Prince, a legendary New York address in the disco scene, and the adjoining restaurant is called Diner Ross. Preview shows are running through Sept. 7, with tickets priced at $69.

Elvis exhibit: To celebrate the 55th anniversary of Elvis’ first show at the Las Vegas International Hotel (now Westgate), the Westgate is exhibiting a new collection of Elvis memorabilia from the private collection of Westgate’s CEO. The exhibit is in the main lobby of the Westgate and free to the public.

Question: With Steve Wynn and other big names of yore out of the picture, who is currently the highest-paid casino executive in Las Vegas?

Answer: According to recently published numbers, last year the highest compensated CEO was Robert Goldstein from Las Vegas Sands, with total compensation of $21.9 million (only $3 million was salary). He was followed by Thomas Reeg from Caesars Entertainment ($18.6 million), Bill Hornbuckle from MGM Resorts International ($17 million) and Craig Billings from Wynn Las Vegas ($16.2 million).

