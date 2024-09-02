HPD releases man who allegedly shot rampaging Waianae neighbor

Honolulu police have released the 42-year-old Waianae Valley man arrested Saturday night in the fatal shooting of the man who police said used a front loader to ram cars into his neighbor’s house then shot and killed three women trying to flee the rampage.

Police said today that the man who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder was “released pending further investigation” at 7:55 p.m. Sunday. No further information has been released today.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s account of Saturday’s late-night shootings, a 58-year-old man used a front loader to ram multiple cars into his neighbor’s home, where a family gathering was taking place. The suspect then fatally shot three women, ages 36, 34 and 29, and critically injured a 31-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who were hospitalized, police said.

According to HPD, a 42-year-old resident of the home being attacked returned fire and fatally shot the 58-year-old neighbor.

Police said their investigation found that the front loader was carrying four 55-gallon drums containing an “unknown fuel” and that witnesses reported that the rampaging neighbor had fired shots into the drums, which did not ignite.

Honolulu Police Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan described the incident as a “neighbor-on-neighbor” dispute that was unrelated to any of the other recent fatal shootings on Oahu’s west side.