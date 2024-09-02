Dave Reardon: Tunnel Talks have become ticket to UH success so far

The storied University of Hawaii women’s volleyball program already has plenty of traditions.

Tunnel Talks is not one it really wants to add, at least not on a regular basis.

But the Rainbow Wahine needed them between the first and second sets of their matches to open the season Friday and Sunday.

Whatever coach Robyn Ah Mow told them worked, and they went from really bad to really good, really quickly.

There aren’t a whole lot of places to hide at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center when you’ve got just a minute or two before you need to be back on the court after getting spanked in the first stanza.

So, if you’re a coach, you hustle your team to the tunnel area under the bleachers just a few feet from the court, and say what you need to say — choice body language and words hopefully out of the view and earshot of most of the fans.

You can bet what Ah Mow told her young team was direct and not complicated — just reminders to do what they already know, things they’re already capable of because if they weren’t they wouldn’t be playing volleyball for the University of Hawaii.

Like she said in her post-match press conference Sunday, it all starts with passing — returning serves to a place where the setter can do her thing, so the hitters can do theirs.

“Put us in system. That’s the big thing,” Ah Mow said.

Any volleyball coach will tell you that’s where it all starts — or, in this case, didn’t in the first set.

This team is too young and hasn’t played together enough to adjust and adapt on its own whenever things don’t go according to plan.

Like Caylen Alexander said, “We need to learn what to do when we’re uncomfortable.”

The Wahine are plenty athletic, but they’re still getting to know each other and chemistry is not a subject anyone masters right away.

You can choose from lots of words to describe how the young UH team performed in the opening sets against SMU and San Diego. One that pretty much covers it would be “horrible.”

They lost those opening sets 25-7 and 25-11.

So, if you were late getting to the arena, and then got caught in that super-long nachos line and didn’t get settled into your seats until the second set, consider yourself fortunate.

But then the Wahine came back strong both nights, beating the Mustangs in five sets and the Toreros in four. There were still some rough patches after the horrific opening acts. But for most of the time after the Tunnel Talks they were fantastic — efficient when in system, and creative, tenacious and just good old fashioned athletically superior when they weren’t.

On Sunday, Ah Mow brought defensive specialist Victoria Leyva in to start the second set. Leyva provided a calming presence on defense, and a dynamic one with three service aces.

The Wahine played as a team, settling into roles after the first set, and when they did that they crushed the Toreros.

It’s easy to see that as this team gains more experience and success, the Tunnel Talks of August, 2024, will be something they will look back on and laugh about — but should never forget.

Maybe they will need them again once in a while.

Ah Mow and the players said they hope not.

Or, for now, while this rebuilding process continues, you can look at it this way:

If it needs to be done, whatever works.