Hawaii island police ID pedestrian fatality from June

Hawaii island police have identified a pedestrian who died in June after she was struck by an SUV in Keaau.

Police identified her as Densiann Denno, 20, of Hilo.

Police said she was recently identified as part of an ongoing investigation into the crash, and that the department had not been notified of her death on Oahu.

On June 23, at about 8:30 p.m., a 2003 Nissan SUV traveling northwest on Highway 130 struck Denno in the middle of the roadway near Orchidland Drive. Police said it was raining at the time, and that visibility was low.

Denno was unresponsive at the scene and was initially taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center, then flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu in critical condition.

Investigators learned that Denno died at Queen’s on June 25. An autopsy has been conducted, and Hawaii island police are still awaiting the results.

The driver of the SUV, a 62-year-old man from Volcano, was not injured in the collision.

Speed and impairment are currently not suspected to be factors in the collision.

Police said this was Hawaii County’s 22nd traffic fatality this year, compared to 12 at the same time last year.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Officer Laurence Davis at 808-961-2339 or Laurence.Davis@hawaiicounty.gov. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

This is the 22nd traffic fatality of 2024 as compared to 12 traffic fatalities this same time last year.