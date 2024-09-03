Letter: Mililani teacher housing likely to be headache

Selecting Mililani High School as the location of Oahu’s first teacher housing project is a poor and dangerous choice. This is the busiest intersection in all of Mililani. Rush-hour traffic often stretches all the way to the H-2 freeway. Wherever parking access is located, it will be dangerous. On one side, families walk to and from Mililani Waena Elementary. On the other side, one can only turn right, creating a problem a block away.

Furthermore, will residents be allowed to possess alcohol and nicotine products? Both are currently illegal on school campuses.

Finally, do teachers want to share their private space with students? Is there no state land available away from school campuses?

My wife and I have a combined 60-years-plus and counting as public school teachers. I am not without sympathy for the struggles of new teachers, but this decision is illogical.

Scott Gruzinsky

Mililani

