Have you ever tried green banana hash browns?

Cooking and eating with plantains is not new, especially thinly sliced crispy plantain chips. I’ve eaten bananas in coconut milk and fried banana lumpia; I’m sure there are many banana dishes, but dishes with green bananas? Not so much.

Recently, a great friend, Reid Shimabukuro, dropped off some saba bananas. He was helping his cousin, Justin Saito, from Waiahole, who farms on his property and grows a variety of things. Reid delivered a bunch to several chefs in town.

The saba banana hails from the Philippines. I received them green and unripe. Normally, you may want to allow them to ripen to yellow, but I knew I could cook them in their green state.

First, I took the banana and made lengthwise slits in the skin with a paring knife. This made them easier to peel, as they were green and hard.

Once peeled, I cut some into matchstick-size pieces to fry like shoestring potatoes, then cut some into 1-inch cubes to pan fry for something like country-fried potatoes. Then, I grated some for a hash brown.

The green bananas have a lot of starch, so when fried, they get really crispy on the outside. They make great tostones — you take a 1-inch piece, pan fry it on both sides, let it cool, then smash it down to about 3/8 of an inch thick, and pan fry it again until crispy. Then, it can be used as a base to put something on top and eat it like a canapé or pupu. Ahi tartare or poke would make a nice topping for the crispy tostone. Or, make a guacamole and treat the tostone like chips to dip it in.

I then started to look to see if there were any health benefits to green bananas. I found that they help with digestion because they have a high level of resistant starch and dietary fiber, which makes them good for preventing stomach problems.

They are also rich in vitamins C and B6, which boosts the immune system, and they also contain antioxidants that protect the body from damage caused by free radicals

They help in weight loss, as the fiber content keeps you full longer, reduces appetite and thus contributes to weight loss. They keep your gut healthy, as the fiber content keeps problems like constipation and irritable bowel syndrome down.

Now, I am not a doctor, and as with all things related to health and diet, you should consult with your doctor if you are sensitive or allergic to certain foods. I just found a treasure chest of information I didn’t know about and wanted to share it with you because I am curious about the connection between food and health/well-being.

The Chinese have long believed the idea of certain foods healing the body. In fact, the word “restaurant” is derived from the word “restore,” to rejuvenate your body. Today, I read about gut health and microbiomes, and I know the gut is the second brain; happy gut, happy body.

A while ago, I bought a box of eight different types of bananas from Farm Link Hawaii, which offers local groceries and also delivers. They have some of the freshest local produce, meats, cheeses, eggs and pantry items, all grown or made here in the islands. They are a great food resource for all things local. After trying all eight banana varieties, cooked and raw, I was surprised and impressed by the flavors and textures of each. A banana was no longer just a banana, like the kind I grew up with that my mom stuck in my lunch bag. There are many types and varieties; they’re versatile in the ways you can cook and eat them.

I’m always on the lookout for local farmers and products. I’m also keen on learning new ways to cook an ingredient and explore culinary possibilities. I find myself still learning, curious and humbled. I also try to make my second brain happier, because we are what we eat.

Chef and restaurateur Alan Wong has wowed diners around the world for decades, and is known as one of the founders of Hawaii Regional Cuisine. Find his column in Crave every first Wednesday. Currently, Wong is dba Alan Wong’s Consulting Co.