Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Neighbors’ complaint about speeding cars set off Waianae man’s deadly rampage

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated Midnight

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A crushed car remained Monday at 85-1373 Waianae Valley Road where a front loader, operated by a neighbor, rammed vehicles into the home late Saturday night. The neighbor then shot five people, killing three, before being shot and killed by a resident of the home.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

A crushed car remained Monday at 85-1373 Waianae Valley Road where a front loader, operated by a neighbor, rammed vehicles into the home late Saturday night. The neighbor then shot five people, killing three, before being shot and killed by a resident of the home.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A crushed car remained Monday at 85-1373 Waianae Valley Road where a front loader, operated by a neighbor, rammed vehicles into the home late Saturday night. The neighbor then shot five people, killing three, before being shot and killed by a resident of the home.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

A crushed car remained Monday at 85-1373 Waianae Valley Road where a front loader, operated by a neighbor, rammed vehicles into the home late Saturday night. The neighbor then shot five people, killing three, before being shot and killed by a resident of the home.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A crushed car remained Monday at 85-1373 Waianae Valley Road where a front loader, operated by a neighbor, rammed vehicles into the home late Saturday night. The neighbor then shot five people, killing three, before being shot and killed by a resident of the home.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A crushed car remained Monday at 85-1373 Waianae Valley Road where a front loader, operated by a neighbor, rammed vehicles into the home late Saturday night. The neighbor then shot five people, killing three, before being shot and killed by a resident of the home.