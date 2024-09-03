Hawaii men’s basketball complete schedule released

A home game against North Carolina, a road one against Grand Canyon, and the Diamond Head Classic are among the highlights of the University of Hawaii’s 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule.

The Rainbow Warriors released their complete schedule today. They previously announced the Big West schedule, Diamond Head Classic field and North Carolina. North Carolina will play UH on Friday, Nov. 22, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center ahead of the Tar Heels’ participation in the Nov. 25-27 Maui Invitational.

“North Carolina is one of the clear blue bloods in college basketball,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “They have a top-10 team they’re excited about, as well.”

The ’Bows will travel to Phoenix for a road game against Grand Canyon. The Lopes were 30-5 this past season, including an opening-round victory over 15th-ranked Saint Mary’s in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Lopes were 16-0 at Global Credit Union Arena last season.

After a one-year hiatus, the Rainbow Classic returns with a season-opening, four-team field.

The ”Bows also play host to Weber State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, both of whom won 20 games last season.

The Diamond Head Classic field includes Oregon State, Charleston, Loyola (Chicago), Oakland, Nebraska, Murray State and Charlotte.

“It’s an attractive home schedule,” Ganot said. “It’s something fans should be excited about. Our guys are.”

Nov. 8 — Life Pacific (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 10 — San Jose State (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 11 — Pacific (Rainbow Classic)

Nov. 17 — Weber State

Nov. 22 — North Carolina

Nov. 26 — Hawaii Pacific

Dec. 3 — Grand Canyon

Dec. 7 — At Long Beach State

Dec. 14 — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Dec. 22 — Charlotte (Diamond Head Classic)

Dec. 23 — Second round (Diamond Head Classic)

Dec. 25 — Final round (Diamond Head Classic)

Jan. 2 — UC Santa Barbara

Jan. 4 — Cal Poly

Jan. 9 — At UC Riverside

Jan. 11 — At Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 16 — Cal State Northridge

Jan. 18 — Cal State Bakersfield

Jan. 23 — At UC Davis

Jan. 25 — At UC Irvine

Jan. 30 — UC San Diego

Feb. 1 — Cal State Fullerton

Feb. 6 — At Cal Poly

Feb. 8 — At UC Santa Barbara

Feb. 13 — Long Beach State

Feb. 15 — UC Irvine

Feb. 22 — At UC San Diego

Feb. 27 — UC Riverside

March 1 — UC Davis

March 6 — At Cal State Bakersfield

March 8 — At Cal State Northridge

March 12-15 — At Big West Championship tournament