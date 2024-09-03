Hawaii men’s basketball complete schedule released
A home game against North Carolina, a road one against Grand Canyon, and the Diamond Head Classic are among the highlights of the University of Hawaii’s 2024-25 men’s basketball schedule.
The Rainbow Warriors released their complete schedule today. They previously announced the Big West schedule, Diamond Head Classic field and North Carolina. North Carolina will play UH on Friday, Nov. 22, at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center ahead of the Tar Heels’ participation in the Nov. 25-27 Maui Invitational.
“North Carolina is one of the clear blue bloods in college basketball,” UH coach Eran Ganot said. “They have a top-10 team they’re excited about, as well.”
The ’Bows will travel to Phoenix for a road game against Grand Canyon. The Lopes were 30-5 this past season, including an opening-round victory over 15th-ranked Saint Mary’s in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. The Lopes were 16-0 at Global Credit Union Arena last season.
After a one-year hiatus, the Rainbow Classic returns with a season-opening, four-team field.
The ”Bows also play host to Weber State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, both of whom won 20 games last season.
The Diamond Head Classic field includes Oregon State, Charleston, Loyola (Chicago), Oakland, Nebraska, Murray State and Charlotte.
“It’s an attractive home schedule,” Ganot said. “It’s something fans should be excited about. Our guys are.”
Nov. 8 — Life Pacific (Rainbow Classic)
Nov. 10 — San Jose State (Rainbow Classic)
Nov. 11 — Pacific (Rainbow Classic)
Nov. 17 — Weber State
Nov. 22 — North Carolina
Nov. 26 — Hawaii Pacific
Dec. 3 — Grand Canyon
Dec. 7 — At Long Beach State
Dec. 14 — Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Dec. 22 — Charlotte (Diamond Head Classic)
Dec. 23 — Second round (Diamond Head Classic)
Dec. 25 — Final round (Diamond Head Classic)
Jan. 2 — UC Santa Barbara
Jan. 4 — Cal Poly
Jan. 9 — At UC Riverside
Jan. 11 — At Cal State Fullerton
Jan. 16 — Cal State Northridge
Jan. 18 — Cal State Bakersfield
Jan. 23 — At UC Davis
Jan. 25 — At UC Irvine
Jan. 30 — UC San Diego
Feb. 1 — Cal State Fullerton
Feb. 6 — At Cal Poly
Feb. 8 — At UC Santa Barbara
Feb. 13 — Long Beach State
Feb. 15 — UC Irvine
Feb. 22 — At UC San Diego
Feb. 27 — UC Riverside
March 1 — UC Davis
March 6 — At Cal State Bakersfield
March 8 — At Cal State Northridge
March 12-15 — At Big West Championship tournament