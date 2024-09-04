Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Hawaii island man accused of sexually assaulting child

By John Burnett Hawaii Tribune-Herald

A 38-year-old Papaikou man is facing numerous charges for the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl that allegedly began more than a decade ago.

A Hilo grand jury on Aug. 28 returned a 10-count indictment charging Jeremy Kaaukai with continuous sexual assault of a minor younger than 14, four counts of first-degree sexual assault, and five counts of third-degree sexual assault.

The indictment states the alleged offenses took place between July 20, 2012, and Sept. 1, 2016.

The victim was born in 2005 and became an adult in 2023.

A bench warrant issued with the indictment set Kaaukai’s bail at $250,000 and ordered him to remain 100 yards or farther away from the victim, her family and their home and place of employment.

According to a police log, Kaaukai was arrested late Saturday morning. It was unclear as of late Tuesday afternoon whether he remained in custody or had posted bail.

First-degree sexual assault and continuous sexual assault of a minor are both Class A felony offenses that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment upon conviction. Third-degree sexual assault is a Class C felony that carries a maximum prison term of five years.

Kaaukai, who has no prior criminal record, has a hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 10 before Hilo Circuit Judge Henry Nakamoto.

