Kapi‘olani threatens to lockout nurses after planned one-day strike

Management at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children today said that after receiving a second strike notice from the nurses union, they are prepared to impose a lockout unless its offer is accepted.

The lockout would begin when the Hawaii Nurses’ Association’s planned one-day strike on Sept. 13 ends, according to management.

Afterward, all registered nurses represented by the Hawaii Nurses’ Association with a contract that expired Nov. 30 will not be allowed to return to work at Kapi‘olani, executives said.

Kapi‘olani values its nurses, said chief operating officer Gidget Ruscetta at a news conference, and is dedicated to providing uninterrupted, quality care to patients and the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“While Kapi‘olani is committed to reaching an agreement with HNA, the medical center cannot allow a labor dispute to jeopardize the ability to serve critical health care needs,” she said.

The lockout is expected continue until HNA unconditionally accepts Kapi‘olani’s offer and recommends it to its members, executives said.

In response to the lockout threat, HNA President Rosalee Agas-Yuu said in a statement, “This is yet another example of the kind of threats nurses are subjected to every day at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children.

“As you can see, the hospital’s culture of intimidation starts with their CEO and permeates throughout the entire hospital.”

Ruscetta said management has had more than 30 negotiating sessions with HNA and six sessions with a federal mediator.

Management has amended its last, best, and final offer twice to show commitment to reaching an agreement, including across-the-board raises, a generous benefit package, bonuses, and a staffing matrix based on the needs of individual patients, she said.

But HNA has never taken Kapi‘olani’s offer to its members for a ratification vote, Ruscetta added.

“Repeated strikes lead to uncertainty and disrupt our ability to provide continuous high-quality care for our patients,” she said. “In Hawaii, much of the specialized care we provide is only available at our hospital. This was a difficult decision and not what we wanted. But the union’s decision to strike for the second time in eight months directly impacts our patients.”

Temporary staff will be brought in during the lockout, she said, and Kapi‘olani will remain fully staffed to serve patients’ needs.

Kapiolani letter to HNA by Honolulu Star-Advertiser