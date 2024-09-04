Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 87° Today's Paper

Top News

Republican Liz Cheney says she will vote for Kamala Harris

By Eric Beech / Reuters

Today Last updated 1:51 p.m.

Election 2024Election: National

REUTERS/RUFFIN PREVOST/FILE PHOTO U.S. Senate candidate Liz Cheney speaks with voters during a Republican and Tea Party gathering in Emblem, Wyo., in August 2013.

REUTERS/RUFFIN PREVOST/FILE PHOTO

U.S. Senate candidate Liz Cheney speaks with voters during a Republican and Tea Party gathering in Emblem, Wyo., in August 2013.

Republican former congresswoman Liz Cheney said today she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, calling Donald Trump a “danger.”

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I am voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said at an event at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, according to a video posted on social media platform X.

Cheney supported Trump’s second impeachment for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters and she served as vice chair of the House of Representatives committee that investigated the attack.

Cheney lost her seat in Congress after Trump backed her opponent in the 2022 Republican primary.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide