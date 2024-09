The large Chinese banyan tree at the apex of South King and South Beretania streets was cut down because it was too decayed and infested by pests, according to Ian Scheuring, a spokesperson for the Honolulu mayor’s office.

Question: Do you know why the huge tree by the torii by Longs Moiliili was cut down?

Answer: Arborists had hoped to save the Chinese banyan after some of its large branches collapsed the night of Aug. 21, but the “significant pruning” announced the next day escalated to full removal because the tree was too decayed, infested with lobate lac scale, stem gall wasp and leaf gall wasp, pests that afflict most Chinese banyans on Oahu, said Ian Scheuring, a spokesperson for the Hono­lulu mayor’s office, relaying information Tuesday from the Department of Parks and Recreation’s Division of Urban Forestry.

Most of the tree was cut down last week, and the grinding of its stump was expected to be completed Tuesday, he said.

City arborists are discussing a replacement plan, which might include multiple trees. “We definitely will be replanting,” likely in January, Scheuring said.

No injuries or property damage were reported when a large section of branches fell to the ground Aug. 21, blocking the sidewalk and part of the road on the Beretania Street side of the Moiliili Triangle, where King and Beretania streets meet at University Avenue. As you noted, the traffic island also is home to the “Hiroshima to Honolulu Friendship Torii,” a half-size replica of the torii gate at Itsukushima Shrine in Hiroshima, a sister city of Honolulu.

You are one of several readers who have asked about the loss of the majestic tree, which readers recalled fondly for its longevity, shade and beauty. Another century-old Chinese banyan formerly at the site, on the Ewa end of the triangle, was cut down in 2018, done in by twig borer pest infestation, according to news reports at the time. The banyan cut down last week, which was closer to University Avenue, suffered from that same infestation but remained healthy enough then to remain standing.

The insects blamed for its demise — lobate lac scale, stem gall wasp and leaf gall wasp — are taking a heavy toll on Chinese banyan trees across Oahu, according to information posted on the University of Hawaii website and the state Department of Agriculture website.

Q: Regarding the mobile driver’s license, will the state be able to track where I present my digital ID?

A: No, Hawaii’s government cannot track where or when you use an ID added to an Apple Wallet, according to the state Department of Transportation. “Information about usage — including where, when, and what personal information you share — is encrypted and stored only on your device. Neither Hawai‘i, nor Apple, can see when or where you present your ID in Apple Wallet,” it says. For more information, see hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/mobile-driver-license.

Ballot tracking

Several readers asked Tuesday about the authenticity of emails they received reminding them to check their voter registration status at elections.hawaii.gov, which is the legitimate website of the state Office of Elections. All the readers we heard from had signed up for ballot tracking in a previous Hawaii election so they could check to confirm that their mail-in ballot was received and accepted by their county elections office. This free electronic service is optional, and voters who enroll receive notifications from the vendor, BallotTrax, unless they opt out of such reminders. Anyone using the service who wants to limit or eliminate notifications can do so by logging in at hawaii.ballottrax.net/voter and updating their preferences, BallotTrax says.

Mahalo

On Friday we had lunch at Gyotaku. Unbeknownst to us, some very kind strangers paid our bill. On behalf of myself and my 94-year-old aunt, I am publicly expressing our gratitude for their generosity. — Mahalo, Edwina T.

