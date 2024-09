A 66-year-old man was apparently injured by a trolley while walking in the Keeaumoku area Wednesday afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at the corner of Rycroft and Keeaumoku streets at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene and took him to a hospital in minor condition.

No further details were provided on the collision between the trolley and the pedestrian.