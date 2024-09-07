Suspect, 49, arrested for allegedly shooting another man in Maili

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Honolulu police arrested a 49-year-old man Friday night on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 41-year-old man in the stomach earlier that day in Maili.

At about 1:50 a.m. the two men, who know one another, had an argument over tent space that ended in gunfire, police said. “The victim was shot multiple times by the suspect,” according to a summary from detectives with the Honolulu Police Department’s homicide detail.

The suspect fled on foot but was seen entering a blue Chevy truck and leaving the scene.

The victim left the tent and walked to a bus stop near 87-0021 Farrington Highway. He was treated for a gunshot wounds “to the middle of his body” by Emergency Medical Services paramedics and transported in serious condition to a hospital, according to EMS.

At about 7:30 p.m., HPD officers from the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit found and arrested the suspect in Waianae, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, the suspect was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and other weapons offenses.

Charges are pending with the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.