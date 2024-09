There’s nothing really rusty about Kailua defensive back Rusty Whitlock.

The 6-foot, 180-pound safety made the play of the game, hustling to the back of the end zone to intercept a potential winning touchdown pass by Leilehua’s Bennett Strobel with 13 seconds left as Kailua upset the No. 9 Mules 33-30 on Saturday night at Hugh Yoshida Stadium.

Trailing by 19 points, the home team rallied with 16 unanswered points in the final quarter. With no timeouts left, it was fourth and 6 with the clock running when Strobel left the pocket and began striding upfield. Whitlock lost his man — Trustin Gomes — for a second, then trucked back into coverage. Strobel’s lob got over the outstretched arms of Jabez Lilo, but Whitlock was there to deny the touchdown and break the hearts of Leilehua fans.

“If (Strobel) was there (running), I would’ve been there, but I looked back and picked it. I do what I do,” Whitlock said. “Jabez, shout out to him. He was doing good all day, getting tackles for me.”

It was the OIA Division I opener for both teams. Kailua was 0-3 against a tough nonconference slate. Leilehua (1-3 overall) had just come off a loss to California powerhouse Central Catholic. After that, the Mules made a change at QB, switching from Hanohano Plunkett to Strobel, who finished with 292 yards and four TDs with two picks on 22-for-41 passing.

“If people know the history, the amount of games between Leilehua and Kailua is probably one of the most. It’s like 50-something to 50-something and two ties, or something like that. That’s a rivalry,” Kailua coach Joe Wong said. “It’s always been Kailua and Leilehua in the past playing for a lot of things, whether it’s a quarterfinal, semifinal or OIA championship.”

Leilehua sophomore running back Cameron Keeve had a stellar night with 149 yards on 30 carries. He also had three receptions for 97 yards.

The Surfriders broke the scoreless drought on a nine-play, 74-yard drive that began late in the opening quarter. Leilehua committed a personal foul that helped the visitors.

On the next snap, Isaiah Keaunui-Demello fired a quick pass to Max Kamai in the right flat. A Leilehua defender missed a tackle attempt, and Kamai outran two Mules to the right pylon for a 12-yard touchdown. Kailua led 7-0 with 10:30 left in the first half.

Leilehua responded on its next series. One snap after taking a sack, Strobel eluded another pass rusher, stopped on a dime and flicked the ball to Keeve. The fleet-footed sophomore raced through traffic up the right sideline, cut back on the final Kailua defender and finished off an 87-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7 with nine minutes to go before halftime.

Romeo Ortiz returned to the game at quarterback and led the Surfriders on a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive. Ortiz found Stoney Pocock wide open near the left pylon, and Pocock rumbled over the goal line to give Kailua a 13-7 lead with 5:36 remaining in the first half.

On the ensuing kickoff return, Lilo recovered a fumble for Kailua at the Leilehua 29-yard line. On third-and-15, Keaunui-Demello launched a deep lob to Caleb Makilan for a 27-yard gain to the 7-yard line. JJ Rezentes scored moments later on a 1-yard plunge. Kailua had a 20-7 lead at 3:56 before intermission.

In the first 20 minutes of the contest, Kailua had possession of the ball for 14 minutes and 55 seconds.

Leilehua’s offense found its rhythm on the final series of the first half. Strobel was effective maneuvering out of the pocket as the Mules marched to the Kailua 19-yard line, but on fourth and 18, Lilo sacked Strobel to end the threat with 12 seconds before the break.

Three plays into Leilehua’s opening drive of the second half, Kailua defensive lineman Benjamin Honebein batted a pass by Strobel and intercepted the ball, returning it 35 yards for a touchdown. That opened Kailua’s lead to 27-7 with 10:55 to go in the third quarter.

The Mules then took momentum back. Strobel found Keola Seumanutafa-Bryant, a converted 5-foot-8, 260-pound lineman, on play action for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 8:34 to go in the third stanza.

Logan Peters recovered the ensuing onside kick, but Leilehua’s drive stalled.

Penalties cost the Mules dearly. Kailua had third and 17 at the Leilehua 44-yard line when Peters, a defensive back, blasted Kamai on an overthrown pass between the hash marks. After the personal foul was assessed, Ortiz kept the ball on an RPO read for a 29-yard touchdown. Kailua led 33-14 with 4:03 to go in the third quarter.

Leilehua drove to the Kailua 21, but on fourth and 1, Surfriders defensive back AJ Lusk stopped Keeve in the open field for a 1-yard loss, ending the drive.

Kailua’s massive offensive line, averaging 6-3 and 283 pounds per man, was a major force. Leilehua’s O-line did its part as well, pushing Kailua’s defense back in the fourth quarter. Keeve racked up 70 yards on six carries on the drive before Strobel found Zaeven Newman for a 4-yard TD pass. After Peters raced in for the 2-point conversion, Leilehua trailed 33-22 with 8:22 remaining.

Tempers flared on a Kailua punt with 5:24 left. Two Leilehua defenders pummeled Kailua’s punter after the kick. While an official tossed a yellow flag, players from both teams rushed the field. After the field was cleared, the game was halted for 10 minutes as both teams were addressed by their coaches. One Leilehua fan was asked to leave the premises, and he complied.

Despite the drama, Leilehua kept composure. Strobel found Talon Tarpley for a diving 30-yard TD with 3:10 left, bringing the Mules within 33-30.

The Mules got the ball back on Kailua’s punt with 2:30 remaining. Chaystin Senas’ 11-yard return set up Leilehua at the Kailua 43-yard line.

Kailua’s defense brought heavy pressure on Strobel. Leilehua managed a 1-yard pass from Strobel to Keeve on third down, but an injury timeout for a Kailua defender stopped the clock with 1:43 to go. On fourth and 9, Strobel found Tarpley for an 11-yard completion.

Four plays later, on fourth and 6 at the Kailua 26-yard line, it was last-stand time for both teams.

Kalaheo 72, Kalani 14

Jude Weber threw for a school-record 342 yards and seven touchdowns as the Mustangs dominated the Falcons.

Weber broke his own school record of 333 set last year against Kaiser. Weber connected with Cody Salas for five touchdowns, with Salas hauling in seven passes for 263 yards. Kamalu Jordan caught the other two touchdowns from Weber, finishing with four catches for 49 yards. The Mustangs (2-0, 1-0) finished with 506 yards of total offense. Their 72 points were just two short of the school record of 74 set against Kalani in 2006.

Takeo Eckart led the Falcons (0-3, 0-1) with 93 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Waialua 34, Kaimuki 14

Taylor Calaro rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns as Waialua scored 28 unanswered points to complete a comeback win over Kaimuki.

Trailing 14-6 at halftime, Waialua (2-1, 1-0) scored 15 points in the third quarter to reclaim the lead, then added 13 in the fourth to pull away.

Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook rushed for 135 yards to lead Kaimuki (0-1, 0-1), which lost to Waialua for the first time since 2016.

At Hugh Yoshida Stadium

Kailua 0 20 13 0 — 33

Leilehua 0 7 7 16 — 30

KAI—Max Kamai 12 pass from Isaiah Keaunui-Demello (Desmond McMaster kick)

LEI—Cameron Reeve 87 pass from Bennett Strobel (Rodel Alano kick)

KAI—Stoney Pocock 27 pass from Romeo Ortiz (kick blocked)

KAI—JJ Rezentes 1 run (McMaster kick)

KAI—Benjamin Honebein 35 interception return (McMaster kick)

LEI—Keola Seumanutafa-Bryant 4 pass from Bennett Strobel (Alano kick)

KAI—Ortiz 29 run (kick failed)

LEI—Zaeven Newman 4 pass from Strobel (Logan Peters run)

LEI—Talon Tarpley 30 pass from Strobel (Kingston Kennedy run)

JV—Leilehua 32, Kailua 6.

RUSHING—Kail: Ortiz 17-89, Rezentes 9-11, Aizek Ka‘anoi 1-6, Caysen Samson 8-15, team 1-(-1). Lei: Keeve 30-149, Strobel 7-(-19).

PASSING—Kail: Keaunui-Demello 11-15-0-175, Ortiz 7-11-0-90. Lei: Strobel 22-41-2-292, team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Kail: Ka‘anoi 7-100, Pocock 4-73, Isaiah Kaiu 3-33, Kamai 2-23, Caleb Makilan 1-27, Xavier Kauhi-Babas 1-9. Lei: Tarpley 10-98, Newman 4-36, Keeve 3-97, Gomes 2-43, Brennan Kepaa 1-9, Romeo Tubon 1-5, Keola Seumanutafa-Bryant 1-4.

WAIALUA 34, KAIMUKI 14

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Waialua (2-1, 1-0) 0 6 15 13 — 34

Kaimuki (0-1, 0-1) 0 14 0 0 — 14

WAIL—Cash Manalo 9 pass from Emery Abilla (kick failed)

KAIM—Talan Domingo 14 pass from Gabriel Logan (Hinano Kahawai kick)

KAIM—Lukela Hicks 34 pass from Logan (Kahawai kick)

WAIL—Sky Hirota 13 pass from Abilla (Abilla pass to Jace Apao)

WAIL—Taylor Calaro 1 run (Kaies Demello kick)

WAIL—Abilla 5 run (Demello kick)

WAIL—Calaro 11 run (run failed)

RUSHING—Waialua: Calaro 17-159, Jace Apau 9-22, Abilla 6-8, Nuutea Van Bastolaer 2-7, Philip Ising 1-4, Team 1-(minus 1). Kaimuki: Zechariah Kuratsu-Cook 17-135, Iosua Letuli 2-13, Logan 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Waialua: Abilla 7-20-0-93, Ising 0-1-1-0. Kaimuki: Logan 15-27-3-158

RECEIVING—Waialua: Hirota 3-37, Germaine Bagasol 1-30, Jeremiah Kahalewai 1-9, Manalo 1-9, Kade Celebre 1-8. Kaimuki: Hicks 4-77, Marbert Ungeni 1-32, Domingo 2-29, Hinano Kahawai 3-8, Letuli 1-7, Ungeni 1-3, Kuratsu-Cook 3-2.

KALAHEO 72, KALANI 14

At Kailua

Kalani (0-3, 0-1) 7 7 0 0 — 14

Kalaheo (2-0, 1-0) 26 24 16 6 — 72

KALN—Kaisten-Paul Ching 54 pass from Kaimana Canlas (Ryan Bulseco kick)

KALH—Cody Salas 59 pass from Jude Weber (kick failed)

KALH—Salas 30 pass from Weber (run failed)

KALH—Kamalu Jordan 20 pass from We- ber (run failed)

KALH—Matthew Pyne 6 run (Jordan run) KALN—Takeo Eckart 32 run (Ryan Bulseco kick)

KALH—Vance Ramolete 5 run (Jordan run)

KALH—Salas 31 pass from Weber (Jordan run)

KALH—Salas 80 pass from Weber (Jordan run)

KALH—Salas 21 pass from Weber (Jordan run)

KALH—Jordan 10 pass from Weber (Jor- dan run)

KALH—Konner Martinez 36 run (pass failed)

RUSHING—Kalani: Eckart 16-93, Nicholas Segawa 2-1, Kotaro Aizawa 4-(minus 6), Team 1-(minus 18), Pierce Mundell 4-(minus 32). Kalaheo: Pyne 5-54, Martinez 3-45, Ramolete 4-36, Jordan 5-34, Ayven Mahukona 1-1, Team 1-(minus 6).

PASSING—Kalani: Canlas 1-1-0-54, Mundell 4-13-0-40. Kalaheo: Weber 16-24-0-342, Loch Moorman 1-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Kalani: Kaisten-Paul Ching 1-54, Brennan Takara 1-20, Segawa 2-11, Canlas 1-9. Kalaheo: Salas 7-263, Jordan 4-49, Chance Baqui 2-22, Pyne 1-8, Damian Akiu 1-0.