EMS responds to pedestrian, 72, struck by car in Liliha

A 72-year-old woman has been hospitalized after being struck by an automobile near N. King and Liliha Streets this afternoon.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. today. The woman was said to be a pedestrian struck by an automobile.

Paramedics treated the woman with “pre-hospital trauma skills,” and rushed her to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

No further details on the collision were available.