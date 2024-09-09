Fire prompts closure of Betty Nagamine Bliss Overlook

A historical overlook at Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge is once again shuttered due to damage caused by fire.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said a fire last month caused major damage to the Betty Nagamine Bliss Overlook at the Honouliuli unit of the refuge in Ewa Beach. The fire occurred in the early afternoon of Aug. 19 and was quickly extinguished by first responders.

The cause of the fire — suspected to be human-caused — is still under investigation. USFWS is assessing the damage and cost of repairs. No injuries were reported.

Visitors are asked to avoid the overlook until further notice.

It’s the second time in recent years that fire has damaged the overlook, forcing its closure. USFWS said the fire caused structural damage, burning a ramp, stainless steel railing, a bench, and interpretation signage at the observational platform.

In December 2021, another fire resulted in the total loss of the overlook, burning an entire structure, as well as accessory structures, a ramp, pilings supporting the ramp, and interpretive signage. A re-dedication ceremony had just been held for it last year.

“We feel heartbroken about the damage to this recreational and ecologically important community asset,” said Josh Ream, Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge manager, in a statement. “We will do what we can to address damages and reopen the facility to the public in the future.”

The Pearl Harbor National Wildlife Refuge was established to protect some of the last remaining wetland areas on Oahu.

The overlook was named in honor of former McKinley High School teacher Bliss for her work to help establish the refuge and protect endangered Hawaiian waterbirds.

It offered views of West Loch, and opportunities to observe endangered Hawaiian stilts, coots, gallinules and ducks, along with migratory shorebirds and waterfowl. Thousands of students visited every year.

The Honolulu Police Department and USFWS Refuge Law Enforcement are still investigating the fire.

“Maintaining and keeping the overlook safe from vandalism is not work we can do alone,” said Ream. “The refuge will continue to rely on cooperative efforts and direct involvement of neighboring communities, educational programs, and others that regularly use the facility and ensure concerns or suspicious activity is reported.”

Anyone with information should contact the USFWS National Law Enforcement hotline at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (379-8477).