Kauai 1st responders rescue family of 4 from Wailua waters

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 2:04 p.m.

Kauai first responders on Sunday rescued four Hanama‘ulu residents from the ocean off Nukolii Beach in Wailua.

Just after 6:20 p.m., the Kauai Fire Department received a call of four swimmers in distress at the location. Personnel from the Lihue and Kapaa fire stations responded, with the Rescue 3 team aboard Air 1, along with the Kauai Police Department.

On scene within 10 minutes, they found two adults and two children drifting, and holding hands, about 100 yards offshore.

Fire personnel on rescue surfboards were able to reach the swimmers and bring them safely to shore. No injuries were reported.

Medics from American Medical Response assessed the four individuals and released them at the scene.

