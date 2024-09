A moped rider is in serious condition after crashing into a vehicle in Kaimuki this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene near 3415 Harding Ave., at about 8 a.m. today. The man in his 20s suffered a serious hand injury, according to paramedics. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

No further details were available.