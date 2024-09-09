Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Teen on e-bike hospitalized after being run over by truck in Waialua

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:09 a.m.

A 14-year-old boy is in serious condition after being run and pinned under a pickup truck while on an e-bike Sunday evening, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a call at about 7:15 p.m. for the collision at the 68-100 block of Au Street in Waialua.

Paramedics treated the teen, who suffered serious injuries, and took him to the hospital in serious condition. EMS said he was not wearing a helmet.

No further details were provided on how the collision occurred. The pickup truck driver was not treated at the scene.

