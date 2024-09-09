U.S. oil firms evacuate staff ahead of Tropical Storm Francine

HOUSTON >> U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas producers today were evacuating staff and curbing drilling as Tropical Storm Francine churned through the energy region on a path to bring high winds and drenching rains to the U.S. mid-South.

Francine is moving toward Gulf of Mexico waters and is predicted to become the fourth hurricane of the Atlantic season, which ends Nov. 30. Francine could become a Category 1 hurricane with winds of up to 85 mph, ahead of landfall on the Louisiana coast on Wednesday evening, the National Hurricane Center said.

It is likely to bring life-threatening storm surge to the upper Texas and Louisiana coasts and hurricane-force winds to Southern Louisiana this week. New Orleans and other communities began offering flood-preventing sandbags to residents. Grand Isle, on the tip of Louisiana’s coast, called for a voluntary evacuation of residents and canceled Tuesday school sessions.

The storm’s path puts U.S. oil and gas-producing facilities and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants at risk. U.S. Gulf of Mexico federal offshore waters account for about 15% of total U.S. crude oil and 2% of its natural gas production.

U.S. crude oil prices today rose 1.6% after falling to multi-month lows last week on worries the storm could disrupt production and refining along the Gulf Coast.

U.S. natural gas futures slumped about 5% on concerns Francine could cut demand by curtailing flows to Gulf Coast LNG export plants and causing homes and businesses to lose power.

Exxon Mobil said it shut-in output and evacuated staff from its Hoover offshore production platform. Shell said it was evacuating non-essential personnel from three offshore oil platforms, and had paused drilling operations at two others.

Chevron is evacuating non-essential staff from four offshore platforms, but production remains at normal levels, a spokesperson said. BP said it was not expecting major impacts to its Gulf facilities. Occidental Petroleum said it was prepared to implement storm plans as appropriate.

Heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding is expected from far northeast Mexico to ports of the Texas coast, southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, the NHC said.

The U.S. Coast Guard has imposed restrictions for vessel navigation in some Texas ports, including the port of Corpus Christi and Freeport, which handle oil imports and exports. The ports of Houston and Galveston in Texas, and New Orleans in Louisiana, were open to vessel traffic today. The deepwater Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP) was operating in normal conditions.

Freeport LNG, which operates the nation’s second-largest LNG export plant, said it had begun storm preparations at its Texas plant without providing details. Cheniere Energy did not have an immediate comment on its Sabine Pass LNG facility. Sempra and Venture Global LNG did not reply to requests for comment on their Louisiana liquefaction plants.

Texas officials called on residents to prepare for tropical storm conditions with “the potential to bring flash flooding threats and heavy rain,” Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham said.