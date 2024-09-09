Honolulu Star-Advertiser

‘Unknown volume’ of wastewater discharged at Kailua-Kona Pier

By Star-Advertiser staff

COURTESY HAWAII DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH A sewage spill affected the waters near and around the Kailua-Kona Pier on Hawaii island.

The state Health Department is warning the public to stay out of waters near and around the Kailua-Kona Pier on Hawaii island due to a sewage spill that started Sunday afternoon.

As of 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, health officials said there has been an unknown volume of wastewater discharge into the ocean at the pier due to a clogged restroom drain.

Warning signs have been posted. The public is advised to remain out of affected waters until the advisory has been canceled.

