Letter: Dems must learn basics of economy, business

It seems as though the Democrats who rely on the government to take care of them are clueless as to how the economy works. Don’t these people understand that unless businesses make a profit, they don’t want workers who need to be subsidized? Otherwise why be in business?

Unions have driven those who are on strike into a frenzy. The strikers clearly have no concept of the economy and are only there to drive up business for their respective unions by holding the companies hostage. The more wages they make, the more their executives can pay themselves. It’s a never-ending cycle.

I’ve voted as a Democrat, Republican and independent, because I vote for whoever is the best qualified in my opinion. There’s no emotion in deciding who to vote for — it’s a business decision.

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter