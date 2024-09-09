Letter: Capitalist backing shows Harris is not a socialist

In Froma Harrop’s Sept. 5 column, she mentions the formation of the group “VCs for Harris.” Venture capitalists are the backbone of the capitalist system. They are the folks who invest in new companies and create jobs. Having a “VCs for Harris” group completely destroys the myth that Kamala Harris is a socialist — let alone a communist or a Marxist. Yet Donald Trump supporters keep spouting these claims — using these words as though they understand what they mean.

Let’s face facts, when it comes to Marxism, most Trump supporters don’t know the difference between Karl and Groucho.

Sidney Goldstein

Chinatown

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter