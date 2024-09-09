Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, September 9, 2024 77° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Electric transport needs innovative rulemaking

Today

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM An electric bike rider travels in the bicycle lane along South King Street on Aug. 30.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

An electric bike rider travels in the bicycle lane along South King Street on Aug. 30.