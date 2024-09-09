Letter: For students, Tuesday’s debate is must-watch TV

Hawaii voters may not swing the presidential election one way or the other, but there are a number of first-time voters attending the University of Hawaii who are eligible to vote in other states.

Most younger voters are too busy — studying, working, socializing or doing all three — to pay attention to politics and how the winner of the election may impact them in the future. It would be commendable if the university system as a whole was able to coerce (or at the very least encourage) all departments to require or offer extra credit to students who watch Tuesday’s presidential debate that will be shown live in Hawaii on ABC at 3 p.m.

Terry Joiner

Kahala

