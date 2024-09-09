Letter: U.S. must let Ukraine go or risk wider world war

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he needs more defensive missile systems and more jet fighters, but the West is slow to deliver.

Joe Biden should stop supplying support — missile systems, jet fighters and munitions — to Ukraine. Heed Vladimir Putin’s warnings on nuclear readiness and World War III. The U.S. can’t ignore the warning. The next war could annihilate humanity.

Enough is enough. Don’t supply more arms and munitions to Ukraine. Zelenskyy will put the U.S. and other NATO countries at war with Russia. He’s not thinking of the consequences that will happen if we keep sending weapons.

Give up, Ukraine. It’s a lost cause with no end in sight. War has no mercy or pity on human lives, especially innocent victims. How much longer will the U.S. keep giving?

John Keala

Waianae

