Off the news: Dangerous dogs removed from bike path

For users of the Pearl Harbor bike path and vicinity, last week’s removal of “dangerously aggressive” dogs was welcome news.
In response to loose, dangerous dogs in the area, Honolulu police officers and Hawaiian Humane Society staff on Wednesday located and removed seven canines to the society’s facility. Safety has been a concern along the pathway, so vigilance is needed to help keep the area usable for all.