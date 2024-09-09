Off the news: Loan forgiveness program seeks funding

With a chronic statewide shortage of health care providers, Hawaii launched a $30 million loan forgiveness program last September for professionals who commit to remain in the state for at least two years and to fill at least 30% of their practice with patients covered by public insurance programs Medicaid (Med-QUEST) or Medicare.

The Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program (HELP) has already committed $20 million in aid to 850 applicants — but 1,300 applicants are still in the wings. Organizers are looking for more funding, perhaps from hospitals or medical groups, and program champion Gov. Josh Green plans to ask legislators for another $5 million.