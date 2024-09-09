Fall in love with this pasta

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

It’s September, and zucchini and fresh corn on the cob are still available at farmers markets and local grocery stores.

This recipe combines both vegetables with pasta, fresh herbs and lemon for a quick, light and bright meal that will remind you of summer even as the season changes.

It uses the time-saving technique of stirring some pasta cooking water into cooked veggies at the end of the process.

The starchy water creates a simple sauce for the pasta.

Pasta with Lemon, Zucchini, Corn, Beans and Herbs

Ingredients:

• 2 lemons

• 8 ounces medium-shell pasta

• 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

• 1/2 pound zucchini, quartered lengthwise, then sliced into 1/4-inch pieces

• Salt and pepper, to taste

• Kernels from 2 cobs fresh corn

• 1 can cannellini or garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill

• 1/4 cup snipped fresh chives

Directions:

Finely grate zest from the lemons. Place zest in a large serving bowl. Cut lemons in half. Squeeze the juice into a cup to make about 1/3 cup. Set aside.

Fill a large pot with 4 quarts of generously salted water. Add lemon halves. Bring to a boil and add pasta, cooking according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water. Set aside drained pasta and pasta water.

Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add zucchini. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Saute 4-5 minutes, until golden brown.

Transfer to a bowl.

Add 2 more tablespoons oil to skillet. Add corn kernels. Cook over medium-high without disturbing for 3-5 minutes so corn will brown, then stir 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add to bowl with zucchini.

Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet. Add beans, the drained pasta and lemon juice. Add reserved 1/2 cup pasta water. Stir 2 minutes. Stir in the zucchini, corn, and tomatoes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Spoon the pasta mixture into the serving bowl with the zest. Top with dill and chives; stir to mix.

Serves 3.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 730 calories, 30 g fat, 4 g saturated fat,

0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 98 g carbohydrate, 15 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 21 g protein.

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.