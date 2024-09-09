Fall in love with this pasta

Tuesday, September 10, 2024
By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
Sept. 9, 2024
•
Updated
3:51 p.m.
Recipes
It’s September, and zucchini and fresh corn on the cob are still available at farmers markets and local grocery stores.
This recipe combines both vegetables with pasta, fresh herbs and lemon for a quick, light and bright meal that will remind you of summer even as the season changes.
It uses the time-saving technique of stirring some pasta cooking water into cooked veggies at the end of the process.
The starchy water creates a simple sauce for the pasta.
Pasta with Lemon, Zucchini, Corn, Beans and Herbs
Ingredients:
• 2 lemons
• 8 ounces medium-shell pasta
• 6 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 1/2 pound zucchini, quartered lengthwise, then sliced into 1/4-inch pieces
• Salt and pepper, to taste
• Kernels from 2 cobs fresh corn
• 1 can cannellini or garbanzo beans, drained and rinsed
• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
• 1/4 cup chopped fresh dill
• 1/4 cup snipped fresh chives
Directions:
Finely grate zest from the lemons. Place zest in a large serving bowl. Cut lemons in half. Squeeze the juice into a cup to make about 1/3 cup. Set aside.
Fill a large pot with 4 quarts of generously salted water. Add lemon halves. Bring to a boil and add pasta, cooking according to package directions until al dente. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the cooking water. Set aside drained pasta and pasta water.
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add zucchini. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Saute 4-5 minutes, until golden brown.
Transfer to a bowl.
Add 2 more tablespoons oil to skillet. Add corn kernels. Cook over medium-high without disturbing for 3-5 minutes so corn will brown, then stir 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add to bowl with zucchini.
Add remaining 2 tablespoons oil to skillet. Add beans, the drained pasta and lemon juice. Add reserved 1/2 cup pasta water. Stir 2 minutes. Stir in the zucchini, corn, and tomatoes. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Spoon the pasta mixture into the serving bowl with the zest. Top with dill and chives; stir to mix.
Serves 3.
Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 730 calories, 30 g fat, 4 g saturated fat,
0 mg cholesterol, 350 mg sodium, 98 g carbohydrate, 15 g fiber, 10 g sugar, 21 g protein.
Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.
The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.