Local-kine grindz

Nothing hits the spot like your favorite plate lunch. Whether you want a kanak-attack-inducing plate or hearty breakfast grinds, check out these local-style spots.

Best Drive-In

Best Drive-In (111 Sand Island Access Road Ste. 19) is known for its Korean-style plate lunches.

Take advantage of the Best Drive-In breakfast special, which includes two eggs; choice of Spam, Portuguese sausage or Vienna sausage; ham or bacon; and two scoops of rice or toast.

Popular options include the Best Drive-In Special — kalbi, barbecue chicken, fish jun, meat jun, fried mandoo, squash jun, four vegetables and two scoops of rice — kalbi and barbecue chicken combo plate, and barbecue beef and meat jun combo plate.

Call 808-847-2378 or visit bestdrivein.com.

Forty Niner Restaurant

With locations in Aiea and Waikiki, Forty Niner Restaurant has been serving local fare since 1947. The biz was founded by brothers Richard and Henry Chagami and was designed to offer great food at reasonable prices.

Popular breakfast entrees include smoked meat with eggs, corn beef hash and eggs, and fried rice omelet. Sweet options include hapa pancakes — pancakes topped with Nutella and coconut sauce — and banana French toast.

Meanwhile, popular lunch options include oxtail soup, fried saimin, Hawaiian plate (housemade laulau, kalua pork and lomi lomi salmon), and the Forty Niner bento. The latter includes garlic chicken, teri beef, fish, kamaboko, Spam and rice.

Follow @fortyniner_waikiki and @fortynineraiea on Instagram.

Leeward Drive-Inn

Known as the “home of the best friend noodles on the island,” Leeward Drive-Inn (94-209 Pupukahi St.) is a Waipahu staple. This early morning spot (it opens at 5 a.m.) offers breakfast all day. Customers can choose from dishes like the Leeward omelet, corned beef hash, housemade loco moco and more.

If you’re in the mood for lunch entrees, popular choices include The Original Leeward Fried Noodles (a savory combo of fishcake, char siu and green onions), box lunch (fried chicken, Portuguese sausage, teri beef, fried noodles and two scoops of rice) and ultimate mix plate (a hefty combo of kalbi, hamburger steak, fried chicken, spareribs, fried noodles and rice). Talk about a kanak attack.

Call 808-671-7323 or visit leewarddriveinn.com.

Mark’s Drive Inn

Located in Stadium Mall, Mark’s Drive Inn (4510 Salt Lake Blvd.) is a no-fuss, no-frills spot offering local- and Chinese-style plate lunches. Options range from fried chicken and lemon chicken to barbecue short ribs, teri beef, and sweet-and-sour spareribs.

Customers can also choose from stir-fries (like beef or chicken broccoli, sweet-and-sour pork and shrimp vegetable) and noodles (oyster sauce chicken and crispy gau gee mein).

Call 808-488-6796.

Rainbow Drive-In

Rainbow Drive-In (various locations) has been serving up local favorites since 1961. The biz is synonymous with plate lunches, which come with two scoops of rice and one scoop of macaroni salad.

Go for beloved favorites like the Mix Plate (barbecue beef, boneless chicken and mahimahi), loco moco plate (two hamburger patties served on two scoops of rice, topped with special gravy and two eggs) or chili plate. The business’s famous chili is prepared daily using garlic, kidney beans and ground beef that’s simmered with a special combination of herbs and spices.

Visit rainbowdrivein.com or follow the biz on Instagram (@rainbowdrivein).

Richie’s Drive Inn

Richie’s Drive Inn (1188 N. King St.) is known for its takeout and offers hearty plate lunches like shoyu chicken, boneless chicken, beef stew and hamburger steak.

Its popular gravy is made from scratch every morning.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@richiesdriveinn) for updates about its specials or limited-time items.

Call 808-842-4004.

St. Louis Drive In

A staple in the Kaimuki neighborhood, St. Louis Drive In (3145 Waialae Ave.) has been serving local-style plates since 1962. Choose from a variety of bentos, seafood plates and plate lunches.

The business’s regular bento is a customer favorite. It includes mochiko chicken, teri beef, luncheon meat and an egg roll. Seafood fanatics will love the seafood bento, which features shrimp tempura, teri ahi, grilled salmon, a scallop, an egg roll, ume and konbu.

Call 808-734-3673 or follow the biz on Instagram (@st.louisdrivein_hawaii).