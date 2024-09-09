No cooking needed for this easy meal

Topped with a cross between a chunky guacamole and a tuna salad, these tostadas are a super satisfying, no-cook lunch or dinner for a steamy summer night when turning on the stove is a no-go. Instead of fresh tuna, this recipe employs the tinned variety, making these tostadas accessible for any budget. The simple serrano and lime dressing is tart and spicy with a hint of creaminess that balances the lean nature of canned tuna. Eat the salad like a dip with a bag of totopos at your desk, or pack it up with a bottle of wine and assemble your tostadas outside for a picnic in the park or day at the beach.

Spicy Tuna and Avocado Tostadas

Ingredients:

• 2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

• 1 serrano chile, finely diced

• 1 lime, juiced (about 2 tablespoons)

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• Salt and pepper

• 1/3 packed cup cilantro leaves and tender stems

• 1 large ripe Hass avocado

• 1/2 small red onion

• 1 medium tomato

• 2 (5-ounce) cans tuna packed in oil, drained

• 6 tostada shells

• Hot sauce, for serving (optional)

Directions:

Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, mix together the garlic, serrano, lime juice, mayonnaise, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper until well combined; set aside.

Make the salad: Roughly chop the cilantro, chop the avocado, dice the red onion and tomato, and place everything in the bowl with the dressing. Add the tuna and 1/4 teaspoon salt and toss until combined. Taste and add more salt as desired. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to two days.

When you are ready to eat, divide the filling among the tostada shells (about a generous 1/2 cup tuna salad for each tostada) and top with hot sauce, if desired.

Total time: 15 minutes, makes 6 tostadas.

