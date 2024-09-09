Perfect package

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Sensei Farms is doing its part to take care of the aina. It recently unveiled new packaging with a bio-based design that reduces plastic usage by 93%. The eco-friendly design can be recycled wherever paperboard is accepted, and its packaging features a see-through base that gives consumers a 360-degree view of the product. It also boasts a “peel-and-reseal” closure for extended freshness.

With this new packaging, Sensei Farms also introduces its 4-ounce Lanai-grown leafy green products, including Lanai Mix (arugula, butter leaf, cherry red lettuce, crisp leaf lettuce, leafy green lettuce, romaine lettuce and zesty blend).

Sensei Farms operates two commercial greenhouse farms and grows more than 15.5 million pounds of fresh produce annually.

Find the new products at KTA Super Stores, Whole Foods Market, Target and other local grocers. Visit senseifarms.com.

A load of libations

Tiki’s Grill & Bar recently opened its Lava Lounge and craft cocktail experience. The intimate 12-seat counter allows guests to interact with the eatery’s knowledgeable bartenders. Seatings start at 5 p.m. daily.

The Lava Lounge features exclusive cocktails, including the Night Marcher ($26) — which includes a flaming presentation — Smoking Cannon ($26), Maui Pineapple Sour ($20) and Finding Dory ($24). The latter boasts a blue hue and passion fruit foam.

A Lava Pupu Sampler ($22) — comprising truffled garlic edamame, marlin dip, Molokai potato and taro chips, and beet hummus — is also available.

To learn more, follow the biz on Instagram (@tikisgrill).

All hands on ‘deck’

Coco Deck Lahaina, Kitchen + Bar officially opened Sept. 7 at 1312 Front St.

Led by owner and executive chef Alvin Savella, the eatery offers a community-focused dining experience that blends Mexican, local, seafood and American flavors.

Guests can indulge in tacos, burgers and fresh fish, and can complement their meal with refreshing tropical tiki cocktails and mocktails.

Prior to opening, the Coco Deck Lahaina team supported Hua Momona Farms and offered its kitchen to prepare meals for families displaced by the wildfires. Additionally, Coco Deck Lahaina raised more than $17,000 with sister restaurant Mala Ocean Tavern for Hua Momona Foundation.

Coco Deck Lahaina is open from 3 to 10 p.m. and its happy hour is 3-5 p.m.

Visit cocodecklahaina.com.

A ‘crab’-tivating experience

Crab lovers, rejoice! The Dixie Grill (99-016 Kamehameha Hwy.) annual Crab Fest is back and runs through Oct. 15. Guests can indulge in this beloved crustacean via platters, sandwiches, pastas and more.

To kick off your meal, start with a warm and creamy crab bisque complemented with toasted crostinis for dipping. Or, get an order of Dixie Grill’s crab poppers or crab-stuffed deviled eggs.

The fest’s signature crab platter comprises a pound of crab, red potatoes, corn on the cob, warm butter and house aioli. It features Pacific Northwest Dungeness crab, which boasts a delicate texture and distinctive sweet flavor. Another platter guests won’t want to miss is the bestselling Alaskan snow crab.

Meanwhile, Dixie Grill has two sandwiches for the event: a soft-shell crab and bacon sandwich, and a crab cake burger. In addition, expect entrees such as crab cakes and crab pasta. The latter is a fettuccine pasta in a tomato cream sauce with capers, diced tomatoes and crabmeat.

Reservations are encouraged by phone to 808-485-2722 or at dixiegrill.com.