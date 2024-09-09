Tantalizing tamales

If you’re craving flavorful tamales, look no further than Sandy’s Sazón. The business originally started in Hilo, according to owner Sandy Ramos.

“I started on the Big Island four years ago and have been in Oahu’s Windward side for a year now,” she says. “Our business name comes from (me) the chef and ‘sazón.’”

The business’s signature dish is its tamales combo ($18), which includes two tamales — choice of pork or chicken — with rice, beans and a drink. Customers can also opt for a tacos combo ($18) — four tacos with rice and beans on the side — or burrito ($18). The latter includes rice, beans, cilantro, onions, salsa verde and your meat of choice.

“People love our freshly made pork and chicken tamales, our big burritos, and taco combos that come with four tacos and rice and beans,” Ramos confirms.

Sandy’s Sazón is at Waimanalo Beach (near the 7-Eleven Hawaii, before the beach entrance) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays.

“We’ll have tamales and your favorite Mexican dishes (for Taco Tuesdays),” Ramos says. “Come support locals and taste the Mexican cuisine near you.”

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@sandyssazon).

Sandy’s Sazón

Waimanalo Beach

808-430-0900

Instagram: @sandyssazon

How to order: In person or via social media

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and all cash apps accepted