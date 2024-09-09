The perfection paradox

I’ve often talked about wabi-sabi, the Japanese concept of embracing earthly impermanence and finding pleasure in imperfection. Objects and moments are beautiful because they are unique in their imperfections, and in those imperfections, there is infinite room for growth. I’m fascinated by this philosophy because so much of my life has been defined by my strive for perfection. Don’t get me wrong, I did terribly in school subjects I wasn’t interested in; my last car broke down because I forgot to fill the oil; and there is a constant pile of junk mail forever accumulating on my coffee table. However, the judgment placed upon me for these perceived, albeit trivial, failures, caused me to focus intensely on the things I was interested in. I got so lost in them that it was almost impossible for me not to become good at them.

Perfectionism and obsessive-compulsive disorder translate well to restaurant culture because, as I recently read, “How you do one thing is how you do everything.”

To the average person, one hour to set up a whole restaurant for the dinner shift may sound stressful, but to a perfectionist, the repetition of picking mint garnishes or polishing silverware can be meditative. Ensuring that everything is at right angles is soothing for someone with OCD.

Every afternoon, I derived great comfort in knowing I could arrive hungry and leave full; I could walk in broke and walk out with cash in hand and a feeling of accomplishment; and I could help make sure the floor was just as clean when we showed up as we had left it the night before.

The ephemeral nature of a workday in the restaurant industry was most magnetic. Knowing I had only one shot to make someone feel important through attention and engagement; one shot to help them celebrate a win by flawlessly opening a bottle of Champagne; one shot at making them laugh if they were having a bad day, was everything I loved about being human rolled into one dinner service. How beautiful those fleeting nights were, and how I still strive for them every day of my life.

As we head into football season, I’m reminded of the speech Billy Bob Thornton, as coach Gary Gaines, gave his team at the end of Friday Night Lights, “Being perfect is about being able to look your friends in the eye and know you didn’t let them down … that you did everything that you could — there wasn’t one more thing you could have done. Can you live in that moment … with clear eyes and love in your heart? With joy in your heart?”

Find respite from the sweltering summer heat by diving into this perfectly pink Pigskin Punch! Rehydrate with refreshing watermelon and sparkling prosecco, perfect for pregaming at your next barbecue!

Pigskin Punch

* 30 ounces Absolut watermelon

* 10 ounces Aperol aperitivo

* 20 ounces Govinda’s or fresh watermelon juice

* 10 ounces Fresh lemon juice

* 30 ounces Ruffino prosecco

Combine in punchbowl with plenty of ice or large ice block. Serve over ice. Garnish with a basil sprig and skewered watermelon cube.

Alicia Yamachika is a bartender and craft mixologist, who currently is the key account manager at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits on Oahu. Follow her on Instagram (@alicia_yamachika). Her column will appear every second Wednesday in Crave.