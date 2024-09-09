This hearty salad can be a side or main dish

This flavorful and hearty salad makes use of one of summer’s most abundant vegetables, zucchini. You start with a big pile of shredded zucchini and onions, then might marvel at how much it cooks down as it browns and caramelizes. Next, you’ll toss that potent blend with creamy white beans and herbs to make an easy, flavorful side or main. The mint adds brightness, and it pairs well with other soft herbs, like parsley, dill and basil. The caramelized zucchini mixture makes a great base for bean salad, but it is so versatile it can be used in many other ways: Make a big batch and toss it with pasta, serve it on top of ricotta-slathered toast, or top a flatbread with it; you really can’t go wrong.

Caramelized Zucchini and White Bean Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 large zucchini, shredded on the large holes of a box grater

• 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

• 4 tablespoons olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon red-pepper flakes

• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

• 2 (15-ounce) cans white beans, like cannellini, rinsed

• 1 lemon, plus more if needed

• 1/2 cup roughly chopped mint

• 1/2 cup roughly chopped parsley, dill or basil

Directions:

Wrap the shredded zucchini in a clean kitchen towel and gently squeeze it to remove excess moisture.

In a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, combine the zucchini and onion with 3 tablespoons olive oil, the red-pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper. Cook the mixture, stirring occasionally, until the water has evaporated and the zucchini and onion turn golden brown, 25 to 30 minutes. You will have to stir more often toward the end of cooking to prevent burning.

Add the cooked zucchini mixture to a large bowl along with the beans. Zest and juice the lemon over the top and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil; stir gently to combine. Let the mixture cool to room temperature, then add the herbs and stir gently. Season to taste with salt, pepper and additional lemon juice, if desired. Serve at room temperature or cold.

Total time: 45 minutes, plus cooling and chilling (optional), serves 6.

© 2024 The New York Times Company